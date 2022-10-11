FEMA opening Ian disaster recovery center in Volusia County

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to assist Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The center will be at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. In addition to FEMA representatives, local governments and social service agencies will be on-site to assist residents and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"We anticipate our residents will require assistance from numerous partners to address their needs," said Dona Butler, community services director for Volusia County. "Having one centralized location with so many resources is a big step forward in the recovery process."The services and information available at the DRC will include, but are not limited to the following:

Assessment and guidance to available resources in the community

Applying for FEMA assistance

Housing and utility information

FEMA application status updates

Appealing a denied FEMA application

Resources and advice from the Small Business Administration

At this time, appointments are not available or required to enter the DRC. Residents will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.

The DRC is accessible to people with disabilities. It has assistive technology equipment allowing impacted residents to interact with staff. Video remote interpreting is available, and in-person sign language is available by request. The center also has accessible parking, ramps, and restrooms. Assistance is also available to residents who speak a language other than English.

Volusia County residents may preregister for Disaster-SNAP (D-SNAP) benefits starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30. The DRC is not assisting with D-SNAP preregistration. The Department of Children and Families will hold in-person D-SNAP registration events in the county. Information about the events will be posted soon. To learn more about D-SNAP, visit myflfamilies.com/dsnap.