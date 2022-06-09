'Feels like' temperatures could reach 103-degrees in Orlando with afternoon storms expected

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Super hot temps on tap again today. Low to mid 90s inland and along the beaches. Heat index or "Feels Like Temps" will move up to near 103-degrees during peak afternoon heating. Showers and

storms return primarily after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be the main concerns. Storms ease close to sundown.

Coverage this afternoon is down compared to yesterday's heavy rain performance. 30% range at most interior locations, 30% along the Atlantic beaches.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Thursday brings hot, humid weather to the attractions. Highs near 93 and a heat index value near 102-degree this afternoon. Showers and storms return after 2 p.m. with coverage at 30%. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Visitors at the parks are reminded to apply a good sunscreen, take breaks in the A/C and hydrate.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Thursday features decent beach conditions early. Rain chances rising after 2 p.m. Showers and storms will be possible with lightning the main hazard. Surf is in the 1-2' range. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A cold front will stage North of the area this weekend. This means an increase in moisture heading into the weekend and rising rain chances. Rain chances increase to 60% Friday with a bigger jump Saturday and Sunday.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Rain both weekend days could begin before 12 p.m., something to consider if you have outdoor plans. Heavy rain and lightning will be the norm. The tropics remain quiet over the next 5 days, tropical storm development is NOT EXPECTED!