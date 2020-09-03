‘FedEx Rockstar’: Delivery man serenades Boston caregiver with operatic performance

Boston caregiver Sharline Nabulime and her colleagues were pleasantly surprised when a FedEx delivery man showcased his operatic abilities at their workplace on Sept. 2.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, a baritone FedEx employee is seen pushing a cart full of packages as he serenades his audience of cheering caregivers.

He turns to face the camera as he approaches the door and finishes his impromptu performance with an ascending, vibrato-filled crescendo.

“Our FedEx delivery guy graciously lifts our spirits with his amazing vocals and a song for every season,” Nabulime added to her tweet. “I fear he may be in the wrong business.”

“Now that’s our FedEx rockstar,” she says at the end of the video.