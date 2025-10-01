FedEx driver accused of stealing iPhones worth nearly $11K

The Brief A FedEx driver in Leesburg is accused of stealing nine iPhone 17s worth nearly $11,000 and selling them on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators say surveillance video showed the driver loading the packages onto his truck despite them not being on his route. The driver has been fired, faces grand theft charges, and has since bonded out of jail.



A FedEx delivery driver is accused of stealing nine brand-new iPhone 17s valued at nearly $11,000 from a shipping facility, according to Leesburg Police.

What we know:

Leesburg Police say FedEx driver Eduardo Jose Valles Villamizar, 28, stole nine iPhone 17s valued at nearly $11,000 from a distribution center.

Investigators allege surveillance video showed him loading the packages into his truck even though the items were not part of his delivery route. Detectives later determined he sold the devices on Facebook Marketplace.

Eduardo Jose Valles Villamizar

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long Baez may have been diverting packages or whether additional thefts could be linked to him. Authorities have not said how investigators first identified him as a suspect or whether all the stolen iPhones have been recovered.

What they're saying:

FedEx said Baez has been terminated and reiterated its commitment to customer security. Law enforcement and consumer advocates emphasize preventative steps such as insurance, secure pickup lockers and home surveillance cameras.

"Protecting our customers’ shipments is a top priority," FedEx said in a statement.

Leesburg police urged customers to stay vigilant.