FedEx driver accused of stealing iPhones worth nearly $11K
LEESBURG, Fla. - A FedEx delivery driver is accused of stealing nine brand-new iPhone 17s valued at nearly $11,000 from a shipping facility, according to Leesburg Police.
What we know:
Leesburg Police say FedEx driver Eduardo Jose Valles Villamizar, 28, stole nine iPhone 17s valued at nearly $11,000 from a distribution center.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Investigators allege surveillance video showed him loading the packages into his truck even though the items were not part of his delivery route. Detectives later determined he sold the devices on Facebook Marketplace.
Eduardo Jose Valles Villamizar
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how long Baez may have been diverting packages or whether additional thefts could be linked to him. Authorities have not said how investigators first identified him as a suspect or whether all the stolen iPhones have been recovered.
What they're saying:
FedEx said Baez has been terminated and reiterated its commitment to customer security. Law enforcement and consumer advocates emphasize preventative steps such as insurance, secure pickup lockers and home surveillance cameras.
"Protecting our customers’ shipments is a top priority," FedEx said in a statement.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Leesburg police urged customers to stay vigilant.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Leesburg Police Department and FedEx.