FDOH: Orange County health official Dr. Pino returns to work after investigation

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino has been reinstated after being placed on administrative leave two months ago.

The high-profile official with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County had been placed on administrative leave by the state in January after sending an email questioning low vaccine rates at his office, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"Following a full administrative review that addressed compliance issues with department policy, Dr. Pino has returned from administrative leave as of March 11, 2022," said DOH spokesman Jeremy Redfern in a statement. "As a result of the administrative review, the Department established a corrective action plan to address these compliance issues. We will continue to work closely with Dr. Pino to ensure residence of Orange County are receiving the best health services from their county health department."

Dr. Pino was appointed Director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County in May 2019 and has been outspoken about the need to practice strict COVID-19 safety measures and the importance of vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to the DOH website, Dr. Pino graduated from the University of Havana with a Doctorate in Medicine and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine with Master of Public Health degree.

