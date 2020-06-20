FDA warns of hand sanitizers containing toxic chemicals

article

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking consumers to stop using hand sanitizers manufactured by a company from Mexico that could contain a potentially toxic substance.

The FDA issued an advisory for 9 sanitizers from Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico that could contain the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida reaches daily record-high of more than 4,000 new cases

The affected products include:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

According to the FDA, substantial methanol exposure "can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death."

RELATED: Tips for breathing easier while wearing a face mask

Advertisement

If you possess any of the mentioned sanitizers, the FDA recommends to stop using them immediately and dispose of them in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus.