FDA greenlights first point-of-care, 45-minute coronavirus test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized its first rapid novel coronavirus test, which will allow those in the medical field to get results for a patient in about 45 minutes.

"During this time of increased demand for hospital services, clinicians urgently need an on-demand diagnostic test for real-time management of patients being evaluated for admission to healthcare facilities,” Cepheid’s chief medical and technology officer, David Persing, said in a statement.

“An accurate test delivered close to the patient can be transformative—and help alleviate the pressure that the emergence of the 2019-nCoV outbreak has put on healthcare facilities that need to properly allocate their respiratory isolation resources," Persing added.

The company said it plans to begin shipping the test this week. They are also pursuing its approval in Europe.

