FDA advisory panel to discuss COVID vaccines for kids 5-11

An FDA advisory panel will meet Tuesday to discuss COVID vaccines for children following the release of Pfizer's efficacy data.

FDA vaccine advisers will review data for vaccines in children 5 to 11-years-old. Last week, Pfizer released data showing the kid-sized doses of its vaccine are more than 90-percent effective in younger children. Before distribution, the FDA and CDC will need to review the data.

But even if the vaccine can get a thumbs up, public health officials will have to convince parents it's safe for their kids to get the shot.

Meanwhile, Moderna says it will soon submit data to the FDA for review. The drugmaker says their vaccine protects kids 6 to 11-years-old after two doses.

