Fatal crash in Orlando shuts road down, alternative routes advised

article

A fatal crash occurred at Curry Ford Road and Econlockhatchee Trail.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash. Two people in one car have died and the driver of the other vehicle has been trauma alerted to the Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

They said that Econlockhatchee Trail is currently closed in both directions.

MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Eta intensifying, landfall expected in Florida

Alternative routes are suggested.

Goldenrod Road or Chickasaw Trail and Lake Underhill are viable options at this time.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

EDITORS NOTE: The Florida Highway Patrol originally reported that the crash was fatal but later corrected themselves, saying that there are no deaths involved in this crash. However, after this, they corrected themselves a second time, saying that there were actually two deaths involved in this crash.