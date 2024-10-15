Fatal crash on I-95 shuts down both north and southbound lanes near Melbourne: Lanes now reopen

Update:

Both northbound and southbound lanes reopened as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Original Story:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a 6-vehichle crash on northbound I-95 near Melbourne, Florida on Monday morning.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed.

One driver was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene.

FHP is currently working to reopen the northbound lane, according to officials.

As they work to reopen the roads, FHP is asking motorists for patience and to avoid the area of I-95 just south of Pineda Causeway.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.