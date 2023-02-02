FHP: Bicyclist hit and killed riding on exit ramp to Disney's Hollywood Studios
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck on the exit ramp to Disney's Hollywood Studios on Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at World Drive and the Osceola Parkway exit ramp to Victory Way in Orlando.
According to troopers, the bicyclist was riding on the exit ramp when the man was hit by a couple from North Carolina who were driving a Toyota Tundra.
The bicyclist was airlifted to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The couple were not hurt and remained at the scene.
FHP says there is currently a roadblock for the ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN.
This crash remains under investigation.