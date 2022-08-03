Family searching for dog after their car was stolen out of a parking lot, police say

article

A family is asking for help finding their dog, "Lolly."

Titusville Police is looking for the person who stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot. "Lolly" was inside the car when it was taken on July 15th, according to police.

The car was later found, but the dog is still missing.

"Lolly" is a female Boston Terrier-Pug mix.

If you see "Lolly" or know where she is, police ask that you call them to help reunite her with her family.

You can contact Detective Williams with the Titusville Police Department at 321-567-3962.