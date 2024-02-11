Family pleading for help after man found dead in ditch in New Smyrna Beach after hit and run

A Volusia County family is pleading for help after their loved one was killed by a hit-and-run driver this week.



Devin Fuller's family said he was riding his electric bicycle home from work in New Smyrna Beach when he was hit by a truck. According to police, the driver left him in a ditch and he was found dead Thursday morning.

"Who could hit a person and leave them for dead? If that person had just called 911 and said, I think I saw someone get hit by a car, maybe Devin would be alive today," said Kim Salisbury, Devin’s Aunt. "Devin is a 39-year-old man with a lot of life and love to give," she continued.

New Smyrna Beach Police say Fuller was hit sometime between 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. on Thursday. His body was found alongside SR 44 near The Club at Venetian Bay.

"It was such a heartless thing to do. To leave someone like that is just so unbelievable," said Crystal Hogg, Fuller's best friend. "The fact that he was there by himself that entire time. How long he was or wasn't alive. If he died on impact or not. That he was all by himself is the thing that I am that I anguished with the most."

Investigators believe the truck that hit him was a Ford F-150 or a Ford Expedition and that it would have damage to the front of it. His family is calling on the driver to come forward.

"They're going to be found," said Salisbury. "They're going to catch this person and it would be better if they turned themselves in."

If you have any information or have seen the truck you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-277-TIPS. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

