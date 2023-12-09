Family of Nick Miner calls for change in DUI laws after FHP report on crash that killed son

Family and friends of a Florida teenager who died in a crash last year are questioning the findings of a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The deadly crash that claimed the life of Nick Miner, 18, happened around 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, near the intersection of Dallas Blvd. and Oberly Pkwy. in the Wedgefield subdivision of East Orange County.

According to the FHP, Miner was helping to tow a friend whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch when Miner's tow rope snapped, sending his Ford F-150 into the path of another car. He was thrown from the truck and later died. The report also states that Miner had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit and was not wearing a seat belt.

However, some witnesses dispute the FHP report, saying Miner's truck never moved. The teen's family held what they called the "Justice For Nick Peaceful Protest" on Saturday at the corner of State Road 520 and Macon Pkwy.

"I was disappointed in the final result," said Derek Miner, Nick's father. "The reason why is, I believe his vehicle was stationary. It wasn’t moving. Many witnesses placed his vehicle in the bike lane."

His mother said the family is calling for a change in state law, lowering the blood-alcohol limit for being charged with DUI.

"He did make a mistake. He paid his price, the ultimate price -- his life. He lost his life, and we’re hoping we can bring awareness," said Deanna Miner.

Attorney Mark NeJame is representing the other driver. FOX 35 is not naming her because she has not been charged with a crime. NeJame said the report clears his client of any wrongdoing.