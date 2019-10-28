Family of Florida journalist killed by ISIS speaks out following death of terror group's leader

The family of a Florida journalist who was killed by ISIS is speaking out after the leader of the terror group was reported dead by President Donald J. Trump.

In 2014, a former University of Central Florida (UCF) student and South Florida journalist, Steven Sotloff, was captured and beheaded by ISIS.

Now, his family is finally getting some closure but they say they know the fight is far from over.

In the wake of President Trump's announcement that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the family of South Florida journalist and former UCF student Steven Sotloff held a news conference outside their mom.

Sotloff's mother thanked all those involved in the effort to bring Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi to justice and said it was a significant step in the fight against ISIS.

"The Sotloff family is thankful to President Trump, our brave U.S. special forces, and all the involved intelligence allies for pinpointing and eliminated ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi without suffering any U.S. casualties," she said.

Al-Baghdadi reportedly ordered that execution for Steven's beheading.

Steven's family says that surely Al-Baghdadi death will not bring Steven back, but they hope this is only the beginning of a victorious campaign against the terror group.

"It is our hope that our son's surviving captors, nicknamed 'The Beatles,' will be brought to justice, that all remaining hostages are returned to safety, and that the United States will continue to take every measure to eliminate ISIS and terror in all forms," the mother added during the news conference.

Shortly after the news conference, the Sotloffs were contacted by President Trump and the FBI.

After Steven's death, an endowment was set up in his name at UCF. It assists students in majoring in journalism and helps them through funding, symposiums, and other programs.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.