Firefighters rescue baby, dogs and cats from Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Seminole County

A baby and several pets were among those rescued in Seminole County from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian on Saturday morning.

Seminole County Fire Department and the Florida Army National Guard were out rescuing families and pets on Whitcomb Road in Geneva where the water levels are waist-deep in some areas. Among those rescued was a family of seven including a baby, three dogs and two cats.

The department posted photos on Facebook of firefighters Kyle Pantalo and Jackson Flynn bringing the families to safety.

On Friday, Seminole County's leaders said they expect post-Hurricane Ian flooding to get worse. Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek said more communities may be swamped and roads blocked.

"The water initially soaks-in the best it can. Then it starts to make its way towards the ocean. Where it's going right now is mainly the Econ river. Eventually it'll get to Lake Jessup and that'll have its own surge, but everything starting inland, it's just gonna push its way out to the ocean."

The county is setting up new command operations in the Geneva area to help with more flooding that could be coming there. Seminole County leaders say residents in low-lying areas of the county should prepare.

"Much of the water and rain around the state is going to flow through the St. Johns River," said Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley, "It's gonna come right through central Florida and into Seminole County."