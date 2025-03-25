Family mourns 10-year-old Xavier Williams, allegedly killed by mother, her boyfriend

The Brief Authorities say 10-year-old Xavier Williams was tortured and beaten to death by his mother and her boyfriend. His father, who shared custody, lived in Connecticut and frequently visited. The family is holding a candlelight vigil in his honor on Saturday in Tavares.



Authorities say 10-year-old Xavier Williams was tortured and beaten to death by his mother and her boyfriend. FOX 35 spoke with the boy's aunt, Cameil Williams, who said the family is devastated.

'I'm trying to be strong and not break'

What we know:

Authorities say 10-year-old Xavier Williams from Tavares was tortured and beaten to death by his mother, Kimberly Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker. Investigators believe he endured severe abuse before being hospitalized for a month and ultimately removed from life support. Both suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the extent of the abuse remain undisclosed. While investigators discovered various objects—including a ladder, a 10-pound weight, and duct tape—that may have been used in the abuse, authorities have not publicly confirmed their role in Xavier’s death. It is also unclear whether there were previous warning signs or reports of abuse before his hospitalization.

The backstory:

Xavier’s parents divorced in 2019, and his father, Keniel Williams, lived in Connecticut while sharing joint custody with Mills. He frequently visited Florida to see his children. Xavier's surviving sibling has now lost both his mother and brother as a result of the case.

What they're saying:

Family members are devastated by Xavier’s death. His aunt, Cameil Williams, described the pain of watching her nephew take his last breath, saying, "It was the most painful thing to watch my nephew take his last breath… that tore me apart." She also expressed disbelief over the level of cruelty, stating, "There is nothing that he could have [done] to warrant this."

She added, "I'm trying to be strong and not break down every time — but it's hard because a lot of stuff that's out there that's already brutal for you guys — there's so much more that you don't know that we can't say."

Timeline:

Xavier was hospitalized for a month before he was taken off life support. His family is now planning a candlelight vigil in his honor, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Wooten Park in Tavares.

