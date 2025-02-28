Family wants justice for Winter Garden man allegedly killed by neighbor

The Brief The family of J’Keem Williams, an ATV rider whom police said was shot by a neighbor, is seeking justice through criminal and civil cases. The alleged shooter, Ralph Hansel, had previously complained about the ATVs and is now facing charges. Police are still investigating, while the family questions whether apartment management could have prevented the tragedy.



The family of an ATV rider killed by an upset neighbor says they want justice. The alleged killer is already behind bars, but they’re looking at a civil case, and trying to figure out whether anyone else is liable.

'I should not have to bury my son'

What we know:

The family of J’Keem Williams, an ATV rider who was shot and killed by a neighbor, is seeking justice through both criminal and civil cases.

The alleged shooter, Ralph Hansel, is already in custody and faces first-degree homicide charges.

According to the Winter Garden Police Department, Hansel had repeatedly complained about ATVs and motorcycles riding near the apartment complex before the fatal shooting. Police have since uncovered new evidence they believe will strengthen the case against him.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether others, such as the apartment management, could be held liable for Williams’ death.

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, argues that Hansel had made prior threats and that apartment management was aware of them. However, neither the complex nor its parent company, Parent Management and Realty, has commented on the situation. The exact legal strategy for the civil case is still unfolding, as the family explores possible avenues for holding additional parties accountable.

The backstory:

Williams had been riding his ATV in the grassy field behind the apartment complex for months, believing it was permitted as long as he was not excessively loud.

His girlfriend, Sierra Rose, said they had used the same route every day for seven months without issue. However, Hansel and other residents had lodged complaints with the police about the noise. Hansel ultimately took matters into his own hands, shooting Williams in what authorities are calling a premeditated act.

Big picture view:

The case has sparked broader discussions about community tensions, self-policing, and racial dynamics. The tragedy has also raised questions about law enforcement’s role in preventing such violent escalations. Despite prior complaints from Hansel, police had not taken any enforcement action before the shooting, leaving the family to wonder if the incident could have been prevented.

What they're saying:

Williams’ mother, Keisha Rolle-McNeal, expressed her devastation at a press briefing.

"I should not have to bury my son," she wailed. "I shouldn't have to be in this place right now talking to you."

His girlfriend, Brianna Bermudez, shared her heartbreak over explaining the loss to their children.

"I don't know what to tell my six-year-old son when he asks, ‘How did daddy die? Why isn't daddy here anymore?’ Because these are questions that I don't have the answer to," she said. "He wasn't doing anything wrong."

Sierra Rose, who had been riding ATVs with Williams, expressed her frustration and anger.

"We went this way every single day. Every day for seven months. I don’t understand. I’m angry."

Attorney Ben Crump has framed the incident as racially motivated.

"This white man took the law into his own hands and killed this young black father."

Crump also questioned whether the apartment complex management had any responsibility in preventing the tragedy.

"The question is, who else has accountability in this matter?" he asked.

What's next:

FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger called Bay Pointe Apartments for comment and is awaiting a reply. She also called their managing company, Parent Management and Realty and they declined to comment.

Police told FOX 35 they are working for justice too – and are still actively investigating. They said they even found new evidence on Thursday which they think will help land a conviction for first-degree homicide, which requires prosecutors to prove intent.

Police have also organized two grief counseling sessions at the Dream Center, near the complex. One is Saturday, March 1, at noon, and the other is Tuesday, March 4 at 4 pm.

