Woman grateful to responders after she, family and dog were rescued from burning apartment

Orlando police officers helped firefighters rescue some people trapped in a burning apartment.

As flames spread at the Avalon Apartments, officers ran to the rescue. Melanie Rodriguez said she and her family were trapped inside.

"We just grabbed our most important things and ran to the balcony to try to get out."

Some of the police officers took over fire duty, as they waited for the other engines to arrive. "Because they were able to climb that ladder that was placed, it freed our people to go inside the building and search," said Asst. Chief Creed McClelland with the Orlando Fire Department.

"It was nerve-racking because I had never experienced anything like this," Rodriguez said. "So going down the ladder and being able to escape something you might not be able to get out of is very emotional."

She said she was grateful that officers were able to help them off the balcony and onto the ladder. "We had a pregnant woman with us, and we were trying to get her out as fast as possible because the smoke was coming from everywhere."

She even had to throw her little dog, Romeo, over the balcony, down to her cousin. "My cousin was already downstairs, so he was able to catch him off the balcony." She said Romeo wasn’t at all phased. "He was excited to go outside."

Firefighters said the rescue was about teamwork, with help from police officers.

"It’s not very common it’s great that we have that partnership and can work with them. And that they have individuals that were willing to put themselves in harm’s way." As for Melanie and her family, everyone got out ok. "I’m so grateful for everything," McClelland added.

