Family dog killed when lightning strike sparks 'devastating fire' at Florida home: officials

A family dog is dead after a lightning strike sparked a "devastating fire" at a Florida home over the weekend, officials said in a news release.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at a home on Cattle Ranch Road in Haines City.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they were met with 30-foot flames that had burned a hole through the residence's roof.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A state fire marshal confirmed that a lightning strike sparked a fire at a Haines City home on Sunday afternoon. The family dog died due to smoke inhalation, officials said. (Credit: Haines City Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

The residents of the home were not injured, according to crews, but the pet dog died from smoke inhalation.