Family brawl breaks out at Florida home over breakfast preference: Pancakes or eggs?

A family's dispute over what their child should eat for breakfast ignited a violent brawl at a Flagler County home this week, deputies said.

The family feud happened at an Ormond Beach residence on Tuesday as a man was making breakfast for a child at home, according to an affidavit from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The 30-year-old man was making pancakes, but someone in the household said he should be making eggs instead. They reportedly began to raise their voices, leading to a domestic disturbance call.

As the man and another person in the household continued their verbal argument in the kitchen, James Harrison, 62, allegedly armed himself with a baseball bat and told the man to stop screaming, deputies said. That's when the argument turned physical.

During the physical altercation, James and the man allegedly tried to choke one another, the affidavit states. Someone in the household tried to separate the two, but that was unsuccessful, deputies said. James then used a "wooden rod and a black baseball bat-type device," striking the 30-year-old man in the abdomen.

Deputies said another person in the household tried to separate the men, but wound up getting caught in the scuffle themselves. The 30-year-old man slammed them to the ground and allegedly bit their lower left leg.

Both the man and James denied seeing medical personnel.

Harrison was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery. Deputies said he was the primary aggressor in the situation since he was the one who initially approached the man with a baseball bat.

The Florida Department of Children and Families will be contacted since a child was present during the brawl.

FOX 35 News is working to get more details.