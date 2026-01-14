Florida woman charged in son's child abuse death expected to change plea

The Brief A Lake County woman charged in the death of her 10-year-old son is expected to change her plea. Kimberley Mills, who is accused of torturing her son Xavier to death, previously pleaded not guilty. Investigators said Mills and her boyfriend tortured Xavier and his 9-year-old brother and dropped a 10-pound weight on Xavier's stomach.



A Lake County woman accused of torturing her 10-year-old son to death is expected to change her plea during a hearing Wednesday.

Kimberley Mills, of Tavares, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse with aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse with malicious punishment in the death of Xavier Williams.

Investigators said the couple abused Xavier over several weeks, which led to his death in March.

Mills and Walker pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

But according to court records, Mills is expected to change her plea.

Couple abused, tortured 10-year-old boy

The backstory:

Mills and Walker took Xavier to a hospital on Feb. 22, 2025, and doctors noticed bruises and burn marks on his body.

While executing a search warrant, investigators found evidence of abuse at the couple’s home. Investigators found copper wire and a 10-pound weight, which they said was intentionally dropped on Xavier’s stomach.

Investigators said Xavier’s younger brother was also being abused by the couple.

After weeks in the hospital, Xavier died on March 21.

What's next:

Mills’ hearing is set for 1 p.m.