Families file lawsuit after deadly Halloween shooting in downtown Orlando

The Brief The families of two men killed in a 2024 Halloween shooting in downtown Orlando are suing the city, police, and event organizers for alleged negligence. The shooting left 10 victims—two dead, seven shot, and one trampled—amid a crowd of up to 100,000 people. Suspect Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, 17, remains in jail and faces murder charges.



The families of two men killed when a teenage gunman opened fire on crowds celebrating Halloween in downtown Orlando last year have filed a lawsuit.

The parents of 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr. and 25-year-old Tyrek Hill are scheduled to hold a joint news conference with attorneys Michael Haggard and Douglas McCarron – who represent victims of gun violence – at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

It will mark the first public statement by Schmidt's parents since their son's death.

Who are they suing?

The lawsuit names the City of Orlando, the Orlando Police Department, and several businesses and event organizers involved in the 2024 Halloween celebrations.

The families allege negligence in crowd control, security planning, and overall public safety during one of the city’s largest annual events.

They are seeking justice, accountability and systemic change to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

2 killed, 8 others injured in Orlando shooting

The backstory:

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2024, a shooting occurred near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard, sending people running and yelling throughout downtown Orlando.

Minutes later, the alleged suspect opened fire near Orange Avenue and Washington Street, feet from a group of Orlando police officers and people milling around downtown. Within moments, the suspect is tackled to the ground and detained.

Surveillance video and bodycamera video show the moment the suspect fired his gun, and the moment he was tackled by authorities.

The Orlando Police Department said between 50,000 and 100,000 people were downtown at the time of the shooting. Nearly 100 officers were already downtown in anticipation of the busy holiday weekend.

The shooting resulted in 10 victims: two were killed, seven others were injured by gunfire, and one was trampled. The victims ranged in age between 18 and 39.

Who is the suspect?

What we know:

Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, 17, has remained in the Orange County Jail since the shooting on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Edgar was armed with a handgun, though it wasn't clear how he came into possession of the weapon. He did not appear to visit any bars, clubs, or businesses downtown.

Jaylen Edgar (Credit: Orange County jail)

A motive in the shooting is not known.

He has a status hearing scheduled for August 25 at 9 a.m., Orange County court records show. He will be tried as an adult.

