Florida International University evacuated following false active shooter report: officials

Reports of an active shooter at Florida International University (FIU) prompted an evacuation of the campus Tuesday morning. The university later confirmed the report was false.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Miami university posted an alert on Twitter that read: "A dangerous situation is occurring on or near campus! Evacuate the area NOW."

Within 15 minutes, FIU provided an update on Twitter, saying there was no threat to anyone on campus.

"There is no danger to anyone on campus. The call appears to be false," an FIU tweet stated.

Officers with the FIU Police Department responded to the ACH 3 building where the shooter was reported and cleared the building.

They later gave an all-clear after all the buildings were searched.

Normal activities have since resumed.