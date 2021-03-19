Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down for some users globally

article

Facebook and its apps Instagram and Whatsapp are experiencing apparent outages with reports of connection trouble from users in countries around the world.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints Friday regarding the Facebook-owned apps around 1:30 p.m. ET.

The vast majority of Instagram users, about 70%, reported issues loading their newsfeed, according to the site. Many Whatsapp messenger users reported connection trouble, along with users of Facebook.

It indicated that Instagram outages were reported in the U.S., and in countries across Europe and in Central and South America.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.