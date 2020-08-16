Face-to-face learning begins Monday in Seminole County.

Families in Altamonte Springs were back-to-school shopping, Sunday, in preparation for a unique first day of school.

According to the Seminole County School District, 44-46 percent of families chose the face-to-face learning option district-wide out of more than 67,000 students.

This means less kids will be in classrooms and more will be learning at home virtually.

The district has created strict safety measures for students who are going to school in-person.

Schools should have signage to use distance between others and frequently wash hands.

Schools are also providing hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) for students and teachers.

“Masks are expected within the classroom. That’s good,” said second-grade teacher Jinx Coleman.

However, teachers like Coleman have some concerns.

Coleman, who has underlying health conditions, said she feels hesitant and scared because of classroom sizes.

“I just would like to see fewer numbers of children in the classroom so spacing can occur. [And] desk dividers for all students, and even the teacher.”

Coleman has 11 second-graders in her class this year, but only 10 Plexiglass dividers for desks.

Daniel Smith, the president of the Seminole Education Association, said he is hearing similar concerns from teachers in the county.

Smith has visited schools ahead of the reopening.

“The PPE equipment is in quite a few of the schools and ready to go from what I saw,” he said. “But I can tell you, I’ve also heard some teachers who are very concerned because they don’t feel like they have enough based on their class size.”

In regards to the desk shields, a district spokesperson said schools will adjust.

“The district ordered an initial 25,000 to get started. Using them in areas of need across the district. Most are being used initially at the elementary-level or in classrooms where social distancing is a challenge. Since our initial order, we’ve ordered an additional 15,000 and we anticipate we may need to order more as the school year progresses. We will continue to adjust accordingly as the need persists,” said a school district statement.

Smith will survey teachers to see what their needs are as school gets underway.

“I don’t want to focus on the negative,” he said. “But we’ve got to get this one right. This is a really big deal. We’re not just talking about a kid who doesn’t have a textbook in this case.”