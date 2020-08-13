Medical advisory committee set to make recommendations on OCPS face-to-face reopening

With just a week left before face-to-face school reopening in Orange County, conversations are happening about changing plans.

A medical advisory committee is set to meet on Friday morning when they will make recommendations to the Orange County School District on how schools should reopen face-to-face. The committee last met on Wednesday night. Ten doctors agreed face-to-face reopenings should be limited in some way. Many said younger students should go back first.

“I think elementary schools would be a good first step with middle schools to follow,” said one of the committee members.

Thursday afternoon, Orange County’s top health Official, Dr. Raul Pino, agreed.

“We have advised the board prior to this, that staggering in and out and cohorting students is the best way to go. So I totally with that approach,” he said.

If the Orange County School Board makes these recommendations policy, it could completely change the district’s face-to-face reopening plans. Those plans would then have to be submitted to the state for approval.

Dr. Pino said no matter what happens, if the face-to-face school happens in any capacity, there will be COVID-19 transmissions. However, the state has a system in place to track cases.

“We immediately call the health services and they have the ability to tell us where the child lives, what school the kids go, are any there any siblings in any other schools so we can pull those children,” he said.

The Orange County School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss recommendations from the Medical Advisory Committee.