Face masks and temperature checks: Universal Orlando reopens with new safety measures

Universal Orlando is back open, along with a host of other businesses, as phase 2 of reopening continues.

Universal visitors Chris and Lisa Nonnenmann said it was good to get back to business.

“We’ve been cooped up, it seems like forever, for a couple of months now. We just had to do something,” Lisa said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis agreed.

“We're really fortunate in Florida, particularly these 64 counties. It's not like there haven't been challenges. There obviously have been challenges, but I think generally speaking have weathered this better than anyone had predicted,” he said.

Bars, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues can open back up at 50-percent capacity, and now retail stores and gyms will be able to open at 100-percent. They must observe proper guidelines for social distancing and sanitation, though.

That was good enough for some downtown Orlando bars.

“79 days is a long time to be shut down for a small business so we’re excited to finally get a chance to open the doors and get back to doing what we do,” said Jeff Ekas, owner of Casey's Bar.

Orange County leaders said people needed to stay vigilant, though. The state is seeing an uptick in new coronavirus infections as phase 2 moves forward.

“Observe the social distancing, masking, washing your hands,” said Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County Health Director, “that protects people who are most at risk for poor outcomes.”