FAA proposing a $175,000 fine against SpaceX

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $175,000 fine against SpaceX for not submitting required pre-launch data.

In a press release, the FAA alleged that SpaceX failed to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data directly to the FAA prior to the August 19, 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission.

According to the FAA, SpaceX was required to submit the data to the agency at least seven days before an attempted launch.

Launch collision analysis trajectory data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the earth.

SpaceX has been given 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the letter.