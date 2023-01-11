FAA nationwide system outage impacting flights at Orlando International Airport

Travelers at Orlando International Airport should expect flight delays after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday due to a nationwide system failure.

They said this pause will allow the agency "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information." The outage is affecting flights across the U.S. including in Orlando.

The Orlando International Airport tweeted an update on Wednesday about flight operations, advising passengers to check with their airlines for travel updates.

"Please check with your airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information prior to your travels and follow @FAANews for the latest update in regards to their system outage. Thank you."

Around 7 a.m., the FAA sent a second statement, saying it is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.

"While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Frustrated passengers across the country tweeted on Wednesday that their flights had been grounded.

"Flights delayed leaving Tampa International this morning due to #FAA computer glitch per @SouthwestAir." – @beavis38ghz

"Communication Systems are down US wide for the FAA? What in the world #FAA." – @GhoulyJules

If you are heading to the Orlando International Airport, you can check your flight status HERE.

If you are heading to the Orlando Sanford International Airport, you can check your flight status HERE.

