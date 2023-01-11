FAA grounds all US flight departures during nationwide system failure

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday due to a nationwide system failure.

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

The FAA said in a statement that the NOTAM system (Notice Air Missions) operated by the FAA is down and they are trying to restore it.

"We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA said.

The Orlando International Airport tweeted an update on Wednesday about flight operations, advising passengers to check with their airlines for travel updates.

"Please check with your airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information prior to your travels and follow @FAANews for the latest update in regards to their system outage. Thank you."

United Airlines released the following statement:

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the FAA system outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," she tweeted.

The president spoke briefly with reporters saying the FAA doesn't know yet what caused this, but they are working on it.

"Aircraft can still land safely, they just can't take off right now," he said.

Frustrated passengers across the country tweeted on Wednesday that their flights had been grounded.

So far, more than a dozen flights have been canceled at Orlando International Airport. It's unclear if they are related to the outage.

