FAA grounds SpaceX Falcon-9 following Crew-9 launch anomaly; investigation required

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that it grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket following an investigation into why the rocket's second stage missed its deorbit target zone after the Crew-9 launch from Cape Canaveral over the weekend.

While SpaceX announced on social media late Saturday that it was pausing launches, the FAA did not confirm the grounding of the rocket until late Monday.

According to the press release, "The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX NASA Crew-9 mission that launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on September 28. The incident involved the Falcon 9 second stage landing outside of the designated hazard area. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation".

There is currently no date for when launches will resume.