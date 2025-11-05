FAA to cut air traffic amid shutdown staffing shortages; MCO 'minimally impacted,' airport says

The Brief The FAA will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 major markets starting Friday due to staffing shortages during the government shutdown. Unpaid air traffic controllers have called out, causing delays nationwide. Administrator Bryan Bedford said the move is a precaution to maintain safety.



The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it will cut air traffic by 10% across 40 major markets starting Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

The agency is confronting staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers who are working unpaid, with some calling out of work during the shutdown, resulting in delays across the country.

The backstory:

Across the country, major airports have been hit with severe delays and cancellations in recent weeks, and Florida is no exception.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) officials tell FOX 35 that they have not been notified if Orlando is on the list of the 40 "high volume" major airports slated for a 10% reduction in flights.

At Tampa International Airport, the flight board is looking good for now, but for many travelers nationwide, this past week has been anything but smooth.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), nearly half of all major air traffic control facilities have been affected by staffing shortages caused by a surge in sick calls.

As of Sunday, significant flight delays were reported at airports in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Newark.

Delays and cancellations at major hubs have set off a chain reaction of flight interruptions nationwide.

What they're saying:

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and "we can't ignore it."

"If MCO is identified as one of the airports to be affected, airport officials understand the priority is to maintain safety in the National Airspace System," an Orlando International Airport spokesperson told FOX 35 News. "Since the federal government shutdown, MCO’s operations have been minimally impacted, with few exceptions, thanks to the federal airport partners who continue to come to work."

Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy were expected to meet with airline leaders to figure out how to safely implement the reduction.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) says the problem has been building for years. Controllers were already facing mandatory overtime — six days a week, ten-hour shifts — before the shutdown began.

Now, missed paychecks and growing frustration have fueled an increase in sick calls, stretching an already exhausted workforce even thinner.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"When they are not able to perform to the level to which they need to, it is very difficult for them and they have to make that personal choice. Do I go to work or do I stay home and take that day of rest I need?" explained Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor Michael McCormich."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy insists the nation’s skies remain safe, emphasizing that ground stops are immediately ordered if staffing levels fall below safety requirements.

In an appearance on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, Duffy warned delays are "going to get worse" as the shutdown carries on into a fifth week.

Duffy says workers will receive back pay once the shutdown ends, but says the administration is unable to pay certain essential workers, like air traffic controllers, without congressional cooperation.

What travelers can expect

With the holiday travel season just weeks away, passengers are being advised to check flight status frequently, arrive early, and prepare for potential delays.

At Tampa International, things are running smoothly for now, but as the shutdown drags on, travelers nationwide could be in for more turbulence.

Donations for workers impacted by shutdown

What you can do:

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) is collecting donations to help airport workers impacted by the government shutdown.

The airport is collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning and laundry supplies, pet supplies and $10 gift cards for gas or grocery stores, from Monday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 7.

Donations can be dropped off at the departure curb at Terminal C from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations are also accepted at the information booths in Terminals A, B and C. Drop-offs are also accepted at the Orlando Executive Airport (365 Rickenbacker Drive) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.