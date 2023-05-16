‘Extremely violent attack’: Suspects wanted for attempted murder after bar brawl leaves victim unconscious

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects accused of violently attacking a man and leaving him unconscious at a bar in Cocoa Beach.

Bystanders caught the bar brawl on camera which happened last weekend. The victim survived, and deputies made one arrest. They are still looking for two people whom the sheriff says are responsible.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the victim was knocked unconscious almost immediately after the first punch. Two people distracted him while a third came up from behind and started the attack, he explained.

"It was a melee. It was three on one, and one was barely conscious," said Sheriff Ivey.

The fight happened at Graham’s Beach Grill and Bar in Cocoa Beach around 2 a.m. on May 12. The sheriff said the attack was unprovoked and put everyone in the restaurant at risk. He said it was a "violent attack, taken place in a public place – putting not only the craziness they were doing but putting innocent bystanders at risk, as well."

Over the weekend, deputies arrested Thomas Busby during a traffic stop. Records show, he’s been arrested over 15 times for other crimes like aggravated assault, resisting an officer and violation of probation. After this fight, he’s now facing attempted murder charges.

"Our team goes out, and they work, and they arrest them, and they put them behind bars, and then they’re right back out on the street," the sheriff said.

Ivey’s teams are still looking for two other suspects, Jermaine Simpson and Regginald Jones, who are also wanted for attempted murder.

"They’re not only punching him from behind and knocked him out. They went as far as to stomp on his head, kicking him in his face, kicking him in his ribs, hit a pool cue over his head," he added. "These are violent individuals that the only place they are safe from the community is to be locked up."

The sheriff said the victim in the video is expected to make a full recovery but suffered significant trauma. Records show the attack left his left eye swollen shut, bruised and cut his lips and broke his teeth.

"When you look at that incident, that was an extremely violent attack," Ivey concluded.

Busby is still in jail, and his bond’s been set at $250,000. If you know where other two suspects are, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), send the Brevard Co. Sheriff’s Office a tip on their smartphone app, or send a private message to the agency on Facebook.