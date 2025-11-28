Extremely large, dangerous Black Friday fire breaks out in downtown St. Louis warehouses

The Brief A large structure fire broke out in downtown St. Louis on Nov. 28. St. Louis fire crews are fighting the "six-alarm" fire from the outside, FOX 2 St. Louis reported. No injuries have been reported at this time.



St. Louis fire crews are battling a massive fire that broke out at multiple warehouses in downtown St. Louis on Black Friday, reports say.

A fire broke out in Downtown St. Louis in Nov. 28. (Source: FOX 2 St. Louis)

What we know:

A structure fire was first reported around 3 a.m. at the historic Crunden Martin Warehouse facility, a 100-year-old brick complex near 2nd and Gratiot Streets, FOX 2 St. Louis reported. This fire spread to a total of five vacant warehouses, causing them to collapse.

The fire was upgraded to a six-alarm fire, FOX 2 said – meaning it's extremely large and dangerous. 180 additional firefighters were brought in to maintain citywide coverage, FOX 2 St. Louis said.

Firefighters fought the fire from the outside.

Several streets have been blocked off in downtown St. Louis as crews address the fire.

What we don't know:

It's not known if the building was occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.