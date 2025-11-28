Extremely large, dangerous Black Friday fire breaks out in downtown St. Louis warehouses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis fire crews are battling a massive fire that broke out at multiple warehouses in downtown St. Louis on Black Friday, reports say.
A fire broke out in Downtown St. Louis in Nov. 28. (Source: FOX 2 St. Louis)
What we know:
A structure fire was first reported around 3 a.m. at the historic Crunden Martin Warehouse facility, a 100-year-old brick complex near 2nd and Gratiot Streets, FOX 2 St. Louis reported. This fire spread to a total of five vacant warehouses, causing them to collapse.
A fire broke out in Downtown St. Louis in Nov. 28. (Source: FOX 2 St. Louis)
The fire was upgraded to a six-alarm fire, FOX 2 said – meaning it's extremely large and dangerous. 180 additional firefighters were brought in to maintain citywide coverage, FOX 2 St. Louis said.
Firefighters fought the fire from the outside.
A fire broke out in Downtown St. Louis in Nov. 28. (Source: FOX 2 St. Louis)
Several streets have been blocked off in downtown St. Louis as crews address the fire.
What we don't know:
It's not known if the building was occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from FOX 2 St. Louis.