Extreme heat continues in Central Florida with strong storms on the way

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 98 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

We have two main concerns on this Friday. High heat returns with a return to the upper 90s inland, mid-90s along the beaches before the seabreeze develops and rain chances rise. Heat advisories return for areas Northwest of Orlando Metro. Heat Advisories should end by early-mid afternoon as rain cools the area.

Storms will develop after 1-2 p.m. today and hold steady-scattering out across the viewing area through early evening. A "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" risk of severe storms will be in play with the storms. Heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, strong winds and even some hail could accompany the stronger storms. Storms ease as the sun goes down.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Friday offers up a hot-steamy experience at the theme parks. Skies will feature sun early. Clouds will increase late morning, setting the trend for rising PM rain chances. Park visitors need to be mindful of the heat (highs in the upper 90s) and then the afternoon-evening storm risks.

Locally heavy rain, lightning, small hail and very gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms. Rain chances ease after sundown.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent before 12 p.m. on this Friday. By late morning-early afternoon, the seabreeze will activiate helping to develop showers and storms. Rain chances are near 70% for the PM seaside. Dangerous lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain look to be the main issues. Surf is on the micro side at 1' or less in some ENE swell – not really rideable.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The weekend will offer up high rain chances that could start during the morning hours for some of us. The rain threat will continue during the afternoon hours as well.

Highs continue around 90 degrees both days. Rain chance remain propped up on a pedestal for next week as well as the rainy season really kicks into high gear. Stay tuned!