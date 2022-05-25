Extra precautions on last day of school in Orange, Seminole counties following Texas shooting

Parents and school officials in Central Florida are putting up their guard to make sure kids are safe on the last day of school following the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

It's the last day of school for some students and districts are taking no chances with their safety. In Orange County, the Chair of Public Schools Teresa Jacobs said there would be "all hands on deck" on Wednesday morning and no backpacks will be allowed on the last day of school.

Seminole County Public Schools put out a statement saying: "Please know that our area law enforcement partners, along with our dedicated school resource officers/deputies, will be on increased alert and extra vigilant to ensure our students have a safe and smooth transition into their summer break."

In Volusia County, the school year ends in June they said: "Our school guardians are on every campus, and VCS will continue its partnership with Volusia County’s law enforcement to keep our campuses safe. The last day of school in Brevard County is Thursday.

School officials across Central Florida also extended their sympathies to the people of Uvalde, Texas and they are also reminding anyone on campus to report anything they find suspicious.

MORE NEWS: Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 21 dead, including 19 kids

Twenty-one people are dead, including 19 children, and two adults following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school.

Advertisement

The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed. He was reportedly a student at a local high school. He is said to have acted alone in the shooting, and his relationship to the elementary school was not immediately disclosed.



