Experts weigh in on keeping homes, offices coronavirus-free

Anywhere people gather can be a place where the coronavirus is spread.

That's why experts say common areas like workplaces and homes are so important to keep germ-free.

Ginny Watson helps run ImageOne Janitorial Services.

She says they have special chemicals they use for cleaning offices.

“This is Fresh7, a hospital-grade disinfectant, good for H1N1, HIV, salmonella, kills all kinds of germs,” she said.

They use color-coded cloths to make sure they don't cross-contaminate surfaces at a local car dealership.

They say anything that gets touched frequently is ground zero for viruses and bacteria.

“This is the kids' area,” Watson said, “where there's kids, nine times out of 10 there's germs. We want to make sure we get this area especially disinfected.”

Eric Mills, with Loyalty Cleaning & Management, said that since word of the coronavirus broke, they've seen a spike in interest and business.

“Our Google Analytics have went up 36 percent,” he said. “We may come out one time a week, two times a week. Now they want four times a week.”

Watson said these tips work for the home as well as the office.

“Get an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for your home and make sure you're using a good hospital-grade disinfectant all through the house.”

Supply companies say they're already seeing shortages in hand sanitizers.