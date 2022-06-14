Experts give advice on finding hidden cameras in rentals

article

The summer travel season is heating up, and you might consider renting someone's home to stay in during your next vacation. Experts warn people to keep an eye out for hidden cameras that keep getting smaller and easier to hide.

From alarm clocks to phone chargers and even car keys, you can put a camera in it. "They are getting harder and harder to detect," said Bobby Brown from Surveillance Plus in Winter Garden.

Surveillance Plus sells the equipment and says they get calls from people every day trying to identify a potential camera. They say a good first step is to search "spy cameras" online and compare them to what you're seeing.

"All the travel clocks look like this," Brown said pointing to a camera on display. "All your cell phone chargers are going to look like this," gesturing to a charger with a camera.

For about $150, you can buy a device that can help you find a small lens, or detect WiFi-connected cameras.

In Florida, it's against the law to film anyone without their permission if they're somewhere they can reasonably expect privacy.

"If you’re renting the whole house, you have an expectation, on the inside of the home," said Karen Wonsetler, an attorney. "We all know if there’s a Ring doorbell, we don’t have an expectation of privacy if we’re standing in front of the Ring doorbell."