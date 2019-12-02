Experts forecast biggest Cyber Monday ever

article

Cyber Monday 2019 is bringing some deep discounts to sites across the web and bringing out shoppers in big numbers.

Some experts are forecasting the biggest Cyber Monday ever with $9.5 billion expected to be spent.

Many of the biggest deals Monday were on electronics with smart home devices highlighted on sites like Amazon.com.

"The ring video doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for just $139,” said Kristin McGrath, from BlackFriday.com. "The Playstation 4 is $100 off."

Experts at Consumer Reports listed these as some of the deals of the day:

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149 at Target

Big price cuts on TVs across the board, many extended from Black Friday including a 49-Inch Samsung QLED Smart TV for $598 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer for $59 at Walmart

Big mattress discounts including the Avocado for $1,200 for a queen-size Green mattress, $1,600 for a queen-size Green Pillowtop mattress using code MERRY200 at avocadogreenmattress.com

"There's a lot of today left, so take some time, do some price comparison,” said Bree Fowler from Consumer Reports. “Don't feel pushed. Don't rush in cause even though this is Cyber Monday, I guarantee you there'll be another sale before Christmas."

Experts also remind consumers that Cyber Monday tends to be a big day for cyber crime as well. The Department of Homeland Security reminds people to shop through trusted sources, use secure payment methods and opt for two-factor security when it's available.