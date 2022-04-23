'Exceeding our expectations': Leesburg Bikefest brings in big crowds

Organizers of the Leesburg Bikefest say they had a bigger turnout than expected.

Thousands of bikers rode into Leesburg for Bikefest Saturday and organizers said they saw an even bigger crowd than expected.

"This is exceeding our expectations, we are so happy. We love seeing these people out here," said Joanie Smalley, the Main Street Manager.

With all the motorcyclists riding in Central Florida, Smalley is warning drivers to be cautious on the roads this weekend.

"What I told my kids today, always look twice," said Smalley. "A motorcycle isn’t as big as a car so always check. Check twice and just be alert."

The Leesburg Bikefest was just one day instead of the entire weekend this year, but it's the first time the event is being held in the Spring since the pandemic began. The event is traditionally held in April.

"It’s been at least three years since I've been out here, so it’s good to be out here and see everyone having fun, coming together, everyone being respectful," said one attendee.

"Everyone rides different bikes, but we all share the same passion. Riding with family, riding with friends, riding to different locations," added another attendee.

