Ex-Lion cornerback Alex Brown charged in wrong-way drunk driving crash, injuring 2

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown has been charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

The charges come following an early Sunday morning car accident that injured two people including a teammate who was a passenger and another driver, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced Monday. He was cut by the team Sunday afternoon.

Brown, 24, of South Carolina, was allegedly intoxicated and speeding on the wrong side of the freeway. Police say Brown struck a 27-year-old Detroit man’s car head-on, causing injury to his legs. The man was carried on a backboard by medics and transported to a local hospital.

The crash occurred at 2:13 a.m. Sunday when Michigan State Police Officers responded to southbound I-75 near I-375 in Detroit.

Brown’s front seat passenger was a 23-year-old teammate Charlie Taumoepeau - which was confirmed by the Lions - who was trapped in the car and removed with the jaws of life.

The Lions released a statement:

"We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown. Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident.

"Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously. We as an organization extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery."

Brown is expected to be arraigned on August 17, 2021 after 10:00 a.m. in 36th District Court.