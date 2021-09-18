'Evil Can Never Be Dead Enough' T-shirt raising money for first-responders

Authorities said Brevard County sheriff's deputies were ambushed during a traffic stop. They returned fire and did not hold back, shooting 61 rounds into a suspect, as seen in a video released by the Sheriff's Office.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey did not sugarcoat his feelings about the incident saying, "Evil can never be dead enough."

That phrase was later turned into a T-shirt slogan for charity.

"Let there be no doubt, this individual got exactly what he deserved," said Sheriff Ivey of the incident, "and to those out there who might be foolish enough to ask why we shot him so many times. That answer is simple: because evil can never be dead enough."

The phrase flooded Twitter and is now on a T-shirt being sold by a Brevard County Sheriff's Office Charity, with proceeds going to first-responders. The first 300 shirts have already sold out.

