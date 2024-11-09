Eustis Police say 3 people hurt in Friday night shooting
EUSTIS, Fla. - Three people are recovering after being shot late Friday on Kensington Street in Eustis, according to Police Chief Craig Capri.
In a release, Chief Capri said officers responded to the 600 block of Kensington Street around 10pm and found three victims who had been shot.
One man was shot multiple times and flown to Orlando Health in Orlando where he underwent surgery.
He is expected to recover.
One of the other victims was struck in the upper right leg and transported to Waterman Hospital in Eustis, while a third received minor injuries after being struck by bullet fragments.
Chief Capri said they are looking for 46-year-old Gary Davis in connection with the shooting.
The Chief is expected to address further details of the incident during news conference Saturday.