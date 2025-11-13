Eustis Creek Run Lane given limited access to homes amid bridge repairs

The Brief The city of Eustis continues repairs to a private bridge that collapsed in an October storm. Displaced residents were given limited access back into the area. Only emergency, construction and other authorized vehicles can drive in the area.



Displaced residents of Creek Run Lane in Eustis were allowed limited access back into their homes on Wednesday.

What we know:

After days of work on a private bridge that collapsed in a Eustis neighborhood, families were issued an Unsafe–Limited Entry and Occupancy notice. Under this notice, emergency vehicle access, including water supply to fire hydrants, and potable water services have been restored to the 21 affected homes, the city said in a Nov. 13 press release.

The backstory:

A bridge in the Spring Ridge Estates neighborhood of Eustis, Lake County, collapsed after a severe storm caused heavy flooding and structural failure.

The bridge was the only access point for several homes, leaving dozens of families stranded.

Drone footage shows updates to bridge repairs in Eustis neighborhood after a storm. (Source: Skyfox)

Twenty-one families were initially evacuated, and six remain in temporary housing provided by the city.

A construction crew is now working to repair the bridge permanently, but recent setbacks — including the collapse of a temporary berm meant to slow water flow — have worsened the damage.

Resident and public access

Under the Unsafe–Limited Entry and Occupancy notice, Creek Run Lane is only open to emergency, construction, and other authorized vehicles. Residents, deliveries and other traffic may not enter Creek Run Lane, the city said.

However, residents and the public can access the area along the provided pedestrian route. People must follow the instructions of the provided barricades, city officials and construction personnel at all times.

"The City’s goal is to restore access and ensure residents can return home by Thanksgiving," Fire Chief Mike Swanson said in a statement. "I am proud to report that we are ahead of schedule and progressing towards that goal."

Spring Ridge Estates Eustis bridge collapses on Oct. 30. The city says repairs are underway.

What's next:

Swanson will provide updates regarding the culverts under the bridge in a Nov. 13 press conference at 5 p.m. The city said the Spring Ridge Estates culvert and road will be open for vehicle traffic. The City of Eustis has worked closely with a contractor to complete the restoration ahead of schedule.