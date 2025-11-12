Eustis families return home on foot as repairs continue on collapsed bridge

The Brief A collapsed bridge in Eustis has been partially repaired, allowing residents to cross on foot. One family’s home was flooded after water service returned, forcing them to stay elsewhere. Full vehicle access will resume once paving and safety checks are finished.



Two weeks after a bridge in Eustis partially collapsed, crews have made significant progress restoring the vital crossing that connects 21 homes to the main road.

The once-gaping hole in the bridge has been filled, allowing residents of Spring Ridge Estates to walk across again, though cars are still barred from using it until paving and final repairs are complete.

The backstory:

The bridge collapse occurred during a severe storm that swept through the area, damaging the only road connecting several homes.

For most families, the repaired bridge means sleeping in their own beds again — except for one, whose home was flooded when water service was restored.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Drone footage shows updates to bridge repairs in Eustis neighborhood after a storm. (Source: Skyfox)

Kristin Clark, whose 16-year-old son Jason has severe chronic lung disease and requires 24-hour nursing care, said their return home turned into another ordeal after finding their home waterlogged.

"We can’t go back until it’s cleaned out and restored," Clark said.

Residents who remain nearby are forced to park and walk or live elsewhere while repairs are sorted out.

Crews expect to reopen the bridge to vehicles once repairs are finalized and safety inspections are complete.

