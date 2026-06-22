Eustis Hit-and-Run: 20-year-old motorcyclist left with severed muscle speaks out after crash

The Brief A 65-year-old pickup truck driver was arrested for a hit-and-run that left a young motorcyclist severely injured in Eustis. Dwayne Terrell, 65, allegedly cut off 20-year-old Jeremiah Wormus on State Road 19 and fled the scene, waiting nearly twenty minutes to call dispatchers under the claim that his cell phone was broken. Wormus is now recovering from a severed forearm muscle and multiple broken bones while Terrell faces felony charges in Lake County.



"What kind of person just hits someone and leaves?"

That’s the question 20-year-old Jeremiah Wormus is asking as he faces a lengthy physical recovery following a June 15 motorcycle hit-and-run crash.

Resting his arm in a black sling, Wormus told FOX 35’s Alexus Cleavenger that the collision left him with multiple broken bones—including fractures to his right tibia and fibula near his ankle, and several broken knuckles.

"I had pieces of glass that went through my forearm and severed the muscle," he told FOX 35’s Alexus Cleavenger.

Jeremiah Wormus, 20, is recovering after a hit-and-run crash on June 15, 2026.

The backstory:

Officers with the Eustis Police Department rushed to the intersection of County Road 19A and State Road 19 just before 9 a.m. on June 15 regarding a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The responding officer found Wormus being treated by first responders as he was lying on the side of the road, an arrest affidavit said. He was later transported to a trama center for treatment.

Wormus was riding his motorcycle to work when a pickup truck turned into his path, he told Cleavenger.

Wormus recalled trying to change lanes to get out of the way. But, instead, he was cut off by the driver.

Dwayne Terrell is accused of leaving the scene of crash after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist on the road.

Florida driver identified in hit-and-run

A witness told police he saw the truck driver – later identified as Dwayne Terrell, 65 – continue driving north on Florida-19 toward Umatilla.

According to the affidavit, Terrell did not notify authorities about the collision until 18 minutes after it occurred. He claimed he failed to stop immediately because his radiator was leaking.

Terrell also claimed he didn't know if the motorcyclist was hurt, where they were and that he left to find a place to call 911 because his phone wasn't working properly, police said.

Terrell was transported to the Lake County Jail for leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury. He was also issued a traffic citation for careless driving, the report said. He was later released from jail on a $5,000 bond, Cleavenger reported.

Jeremiah Wormus, 20, is recovering after a hit-and-run crash on June 15, 2026.

What they're saying:

Wormus’ family told FOX 35’s Alexus Cleavenger, the hardest part of the situation is trying to understand why the driver didn’t stop to help.

"I never really thought that I personally would go through this," he told Cleavenger.

"It’s hurtful because he knew it was a person," Wormus’ mom, Elizabeth, said.