Father fatally shoots 9-year-old son, then himself at St. Pete apartment, police say

A St. Petersburg father shot and killed his young son before turning the gun on himself, police said Monday.

Around 9:45 a.m., the 9-year-old boy's mother was at the Trellis at the Lakes apartment complex, located at 11401 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, to pick up her son. However, police said the "father was not responding to calls or knocks on the door."

Officers said she asked the apartment management to open the door at building 39. Inside, they found the bodies of 44-year-old Kevin Bybee and the son, Andres Chateau. Both had gunshot wounds.

Preliminary evidence shows the father shot the boy, and then died by suicide.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the *National Suicide Prevention Lifeline*. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.