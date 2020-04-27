Eskamani, Mercado draw election opponents

article

As they run for another term in the Florida House, two Orlando Democrats have drawn new election opponents.

Republican Kevin Miles Morenski opened a campaign account Friday to try to unseat Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, in Orange County’s House District 47, according to the state Division of Elections website. Orlando Republican Jeremy Sisson also opened an account for the race in December.

Eskamani had raised $113,122 for her reelection bid as of March 31, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, Democrat Anthony Tsonis opened an account last week to challenge Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, in Orange County’s House District 48. Mercado had raised $26,319 as of March 31.