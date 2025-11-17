Escaped inmate captured in swampy water after hours-long search

The Brief Deputies said 39-year-old Joseph Brown was able to escape around 5 p.m. Brown is said to be 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 200 pounds, according to deputies.



Deputies in Sumter County captured an escaped inmate after finding him waist-deep in murky water late Sunday night, according to body camera video released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said 39-year-old Joseph Brown was able to escape around 5 p.m. He was later captured near County Road 675 near Bushnell, according to officials.

The backstory:

Body camera video footage shows deputies ordering the man to get out of the water and lie on the ground.

"Y’all got me. I’m sorry," the inmate says as he surrenders and is handcuffed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies said the man, identified as Brown, escaped the county jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was found more than five hours later near County Road 675 after a resident spotted him on a doorbell camera stealing a bicycle and alerted authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown had been working in the jail kitchen when he removed his inmate uniform and fled. The agency declined to release details about how the escape occurred.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS